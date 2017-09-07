In the senior men’s competition, Korumburra City met Drouin Dragons on a cold, windy and rainy day at home last week, and had to play in muddy conditions.
Both teams were determined for a win and Drouin took on Korumburra hard and fast.
Both sides had shots on goal in the first half, but both keepers prevented any score.
Adam Richards played hard in goal and was vocal as usual, but at half time both sides were tied up, nil all.
Hitting the pitch after the half time break, Korumburra had more pace and, early on, Liam Cull managed to find the net to lift the home side.
And then, not long after, Josh Crook delivered a great corner that found the net from a deflection.
City were now leading by 2 goals as the sun came out and the rainbow shone bright.
A penalty in the box would see Johnny Janiw slot it in for his first goal in the Korumburra senior team.
Drouin couldn’t get the ball past Korumburra’s keeper and stayed goalless on the day. Korumburra City taking a 3 goal to 0 home side win in the last game of the season.
Player Coach Rory Cull very pleased with the teams performance.
In the women’s competition, Korumburra City took to the pitch minus some key players, but they gave it their all on the day.
Coach for the day, Dave Hurst, was left a little stunned when the game kicked off 15 minutes early, without him and five players who were involved with the U15 girls game.
Drouin was also caught short but managed to capitalise and found the net for an early lead. Regrouping on the run, both sides settled into the game as the rain came and went.
However, Drouin setted better and managed to have a 3 goals to 0 lead at half time.
A big change up for the second half, as a result of injuries for Korumburra, saw the women have a red hot go, almost hitting the net on a few occasions.
But, unfortunately, City couldn’t muster and find the net whereas Drouin, relentless attacking, put pressure on City’s defensive line of Jess Odgers, Tash Hurst, Nadia Sillars and Rose Hurst, who all 4 stood tall. Tash Hurst was outstanding, and Burra’s Goalie, Treen Halkett, saved some great shots on goal.
Midfielders Rachel Rosse, Amelia Downie and Belinda Nicholls also tried hard, as did attackers Siobhan Donohue-Corr, Jess Halkett and Dakota Decarlo.
Kate Brennan rotated well off the bench, carrying injuries, as did Captain Jodie Olden, Bek Anthony and Eve Geddes.
As the whistle blew, Drouin took the win, 5 goals to 0.
In the under 16’s, Korumburra couldn’t quite match the pace and size of Drouin Dragons, and they struggled in the blustery wet conditions.
The pitch was holding up well and the players were freezing. Drouin adapted much better to the cold and had a 4 goal to nil opening term.
In the second half, Riley Olden managed to hit the net for Burra and lifted his team, but the Dragons proved too strong, taking the win from Korumburra, 7 to 1.
The under 15 girls performed bravely in the freezing cold, and Korumburra City girls tried to muster the courage for a home town win in the last game of the season, and in the last game for the older players and for coach Rose Hurst.
Unfortunately it wasn’t just the weather that rained, as Drouin managed to rain on City’s parade too.
Things were all tied up for the first 10 minutes, until Drouin broke through and managed to score 4 goals in 3 minutes! A fifth goal would follow before Zhi Xia McNeil broke through Drouin’s defence and scored a ripper goal, keeping Korumburra in the game.
At half time City trailed the Dragons by 5 goals to 1.
Drouin came out just as hard after the half time break, adding another 3 goals in 4 minutes to seal the game, Dakota Decarlo managed to net another for Korumburra, however City would end the season with a loss, 2 goals to 8.
Coach Rose Hurst thanked her team for the past 2 seasons of games and wished them all the best for next season.
In the under 14’s, Korumburra City’s mixed U14 side hit the pitch in windy conditions that then turned into raining, windy and cold conditions.
Undeterred, both sides played their hardest and at half time Drouin Dragons had the jump with a 3 goal lead, 5 to 2.
Drouin continued to pressure Korumburra and kept the home side goalless in the second half whilst they added another 3.
The end result was a convincing 8 to 2 win for the visiting side. Goal scorers for Korumburra were Julio Decarlo and Riley Olden.
In the under 12’s, coach Graham Beech was all smiles as the Under 12’s secured a home final with a team that is capable of winning a flag.
The club said, “Congratulations U12s on our 3 -1 win over Drouin in freezing and wet conditions.
Today we did the things we have been training for all year.
The accuracy of passing in those conditions was great.
Drouin is a physically hard team and we stood up to gang tackles by using great passing.
A special thanks to Cooper Simcock who filled in as our no. 2 keeper and did a great job.
While we were assured of a place in the finals we needed to win today to give us a home final.
By my calculation we should be 2nd or 3rd depending on the Leongatha/Wonthaggi result. This means we will have a home final.
Thank you to all who have supported us this year and a special thank-you to all the kids who have worked so hard to get us to this point.”
