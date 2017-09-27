UNDER 12s
Both teams played hard from the opening whistle with fast paced breaks from Korumburra not quite finding the net.
It would take 17 minutes before Phillip Island’s Archer Herbert snuck one past Korumburra’s Keeper Patrick Morris.
At the end of the first half, Phillip Island led 1 nil.
Nine minutes into the second half the Breaker’s Annie Dempsey found the net but was quickly answered by City’s Marley Walker.
Two quick replies from Max Arceo and Thomas Berrett had Phillip Island extending their lead to 4 – 1.
Korumburra kept their heads and continued to attack, Julio DeCarlo finding the net keeping City’s hopes alive.
A series of saves from Korumburra’s Goalie Patrick Morris was a pleasure to watch as he was peppered by Phillip Island in the closing minutes.
Phillip Island managed to sneak their fifth goal past the keeper with 1 second remaining, sealing the game 5-2.
Under 14s
The Inverloch Stars under 14s team has gone back to back winning the Grand Final over Phillip Island.
The win has given rookie coaches Riley Coleman and Marco Orr the perfect start to their coaching careers after the team also won the minor premiership.
Inverloch started the match like lightning with three goals quickly on the scoreboard, placing the Breakers under early pressure.
Twin turbos Luca Gleeson and match MVP Toby Challinor quickly notched up goals in the opening minutes of the match before a handball in the area from a corner saw Finn Gleeson confidently convert the resulting penalty.
Alfie Harris was able to pinch one back for the Breakers on a rare Phillip Island foray before Toby Challinor restored the Stars three goal lead before half time.
Luca Gleeson was able to add a second goal early in the second half for Inverloch, this goal spurred a big push from Phillip Island who began to gain more possession and push forward in an effort to get back into the game.
The Stars sealed the match with Oscar Ward capitalizing on some excellent work by Jack Duff.
A late goal from Alfie Harris gave the Breakers some consolation however it was the Stars that enjoyed a convincing 6-3 win on the day.
Under 15s girls
The under 15 girls was always going to be one of the games to watch both Mirboo North and Phillip Island, finished the home & away season with not much between them.
This match demonstrated how far women’s soccer has progressed in the region, it was an exceptional standard.
Phillip Island proved too strong on the day, taking down Mirboo North 2-1.
This match also saw Annie Dempsey win her second most valuable player winning both Under 12’s and Under 15 girls, a fantastic achievement.
Under 16 mixed
The Inverloch under 16’s had been the only team to defeat the Phillip Island Breakers during the regular season during an unbeaten run that saw the Stars forge their way into the grand final.
However in Sunday’s finale the Breakers showed why they were the team to beat with a convincing 7-1 victory.
After a tight opening contest Phillip Island were able to break the game wide open with three quick goals.
Match MVP Cameron Boulton the creative force behind many of the Breakers attacking moves.
The pace and athleticism of the Breakers was too much for the Stars on the wide Drouin pitch who had few answers to Phillip Islands dominance despite the valiant efforts of Will Heenan, Wyatt Haigh and Nick Mattheson.
Inverloch rolled the dice in the second half looking to push forward in an effort to get back into the match.
Archie Paxton tried his heart out but it was Wyatt Haigh who had been sent forward that was able to get one back for the Stars with a sparkling attempt on goal.
This was the highlight of the match for the Stars as the Breakers resumed their dominance piling on a number of goals to put the game beyond doubt.
Women’s
The Women’s match was set to be the Match of the day, not much separate the Leongatha Knights and Phillip Island, both were determined to remain supreme.
The women put on a fantastic display of skills and showcased the high standard of the Women’s competition.
Leongatha lead for most of the game, with Kathy Zacharopoulos kicking 3 goal and most valuable player, Lorena O’Conner was solid in GK with some timely saved which secured the game and held off a late charge from Inverloch.
Leongatha Knights eventual winners, 4-3.
Men’s Reserves
The Mens Reserves again saw Phillip Island line up against a very determined Leongatha Knights who had come from third position following the home and away season.
It was an extremely tight contest in the opening half with both teams defending brilliantly.
Scores were tied nil all at half time.
Two goals from Will Lone and one from Karl Summerfield saw Phillip Island take a 3-0 lead and run away with the game.
Best Player for the Reserves was Brian Gannon from the Leongatha Knights.
Senior Men’s
Phillip Island lined up for the seventh time competing in all seven grand finals, Inverloch took an early lead and was up 1-0 at half time a late goal in the second half by Phillip Island and an offside call to an Inverloch goal saw the match locked at one all at full time.
The match was finally decided in overtime with Phillip Island winning their fifth cup title of the day.
Most valuable player went to Max Boulton from Phillip Island.
Phillip Island breakers managed 5 out of the 7 cups finishing off a very solid season.
Thank you
A big thank you and well done to the host soccer club, Drouin Dragons for putting on such a wonderful event.
Also a thank you and very well done to all the soccer officials, marshalls, referees, lines people and the canteen, many of whom are volunteers, Without these people there would not be any community sport.
Thank you and well done.
