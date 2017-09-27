Senior Men’s Premiers, Phillip Island Breakers 2 d Inverloch Stars 1: Will Semple, Stuart Davis, Geoff Russell, Nathan Cleeland, Max Boulton (Most Valuable Player), Fillipo, Marco Chiampo, Mitch Ryan, Tim Vanweynsberg, David Open, Andre Hetebrueg, Cameron Boulton, Nathaniel Cassells, Stewart Bathgate and Gareth Ellison.