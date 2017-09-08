THIS coming Saturday, September 9, will be the 160th staging of the Inverloch Parkrun, which will also turn three years old on the day.
Runners, walkers and pushers are encouraged to wear something fluro for the occasion and anyone who has previously competed/participated is invited to come along and support the day.
There’ll even be a cake to share!
In fact, some people thought the third birthday was last Saturday and came along anyway, enjoying the balmy, early spring conditions and glorious views over Anderson Inlet and the calm ocean.
As a result of the near-perfect conditions, there were lots of visitors including Ceris Hewlings from Wales, who ran her first-ever parkrun – welcome to the parkrun family.
Anniversary
Last Saturday, the event featured several milestones, welcoming Les Corson into the parkrun 100 club. Les has run at 45 times at Inverloch as well as at 12 locations across three states and has volunteered a massive 33 times. Les was one of the original founding Run Directors at Inverloch and it’s fair to say the highly successful event would not be going without his help.
Amy Dynes joined the parkrun 50 club with 44 runs at Inverloch and the other six at different locations across the eastern side of Australia. Amy has volunteered four times.
Toby Challinor joined the Junior 10 club. He has run all 10 runs at Inverloch and has smashed out six PBs in that time.
Did you know parkrun is not just for runners? They welcome walkers, people with prams and even people with a dog on a short leash. Come out to Inverloch and see what it’s all about, and use it to start a fitness campaign for summer.
Just register online at parkrun.com.au first and bring your barcode, it’s all free. Next week Kate Lew Ton is back in charge for all the birthday fun.
Personal Bests
Amongst this week’s field of 109 finishers we managed 18 PBs. A highlight this week, Mark Burns ran a perfect PB, bettering his last time by one second! Toby Challinor in the JM11-14 age group smashed 28 seconds off his best time to record a 20:53.
Glenn Smith also recorded his 6th PB in his last seven runs. Well done to all parkrunners who ran PBs, year bests or bettered their personal expectations.
The day’s parkrun was only possible due to the following volunteer super heroes! Huge Thanks to Tony O’Connell, Bill Barry, Jacqui M O’Connell, Grahame Treloar, Leah Baud, Wendy Green, Robyn White and Neil White.
This week 109 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 10 were first timers and 18 recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of 13 different clubs took part.
Male placings: Glenn Sullivan (VM50-54) of Wonthaggi Road Runners, was first over the line in 18:52, his 54th time in 129 appearances. Luke Ransom (VM45-49) was second over the line in 20:21. Cameron Nagle (SM25-29) was third in 20:51.
Female placings: Sarah Forsterling (SW30-34) was first (12th overall) over the line in 22:21 her first win in two appearances. Rachel Tattersall (VW40-44) of Wonthaggi Road Runners was second (13th overall) in 22:33 and Janine Wynen (VW45-49) was third (18th overall) in 23:01.