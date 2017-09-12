The Alberton Football Netball League Premiers for 2017, Fish Creek, went back-to-back on Saturday when they defeated Toora by seven goals but it wasn’t without surviving a third quarter revival by the success-starved Pies. Members of the winning Fish Creek team were, from left, back, Trevor Hooker, Blaine Coates, Greg Hoskin (coach), Jarrod Blenkisop, Jack Hayes, Gareth Park, Cal Park, Chad Macri, Andrew Seccull, Jake Buckland, middle, Travis Manne, Ethan Park, Bailey Harfield-Park, Col McPhee, Justin Smith, Toby Redpath, Lachie Park, George Bovall (trainer), Brendan Richards (runner), front, Matt Taylor, Tom Cameron, Owen Straw, Ryan McGannon and Brent Cooper. m233717