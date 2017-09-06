First semi-finals
13&U: Dalyston 26 def Phillip Island 17
THE 13s match commenced just as the gusty wind picked up. Both defensive ends maintained strong pressure while the poor goalers contended with the strong blustery wind. Dalyston used its goal attack’s height to full advantage and worked the ball to the post to take a two-goal lead at the first change.
Phillip Island started the quarter strongly, scoring the first two goals before the Magpies regrouped and found their rhythm. By the main change Dalyston increased its lead to five goals.
A pumped up Dalyston started the third quarter strongly with Phillip Island defenders having to work extremely hard. A 7-3 quarter gave Dalyston a strong nine goal lead going into the last and with nothing to lose the Phillip Island girls hit the court fired up. They scored the first five goals to cut the margin to four and it was game on.
The Magpies steadied through their mid court and the goalers found their range in a fantastic last quarter in which both sides scored eight goals.
Dalyston moved through to next week’s preliminary final.
15&U: Dalyston 30 def I-Kongwak 21
Dalyston started strongly jumping out to a three-goal lead at the first change. The Magpies’ midcourters created plenty of opportunities for their goalers but Inverloch-Kongwak found rhythm late in the quarter, having adjusted to the windy conditions.
The rain began to fall at the start of the second quarter and the players again had to adjust yet again. A low scoring quarter ensued but Dalyston increased its lead to four goals at the main change.
The third quarter was goal for goal but a determined Sea Eagles side won it with some strong, patient passages of play and reduced the margin to three at the last change.
The crowd, finding any dry area they could, were settled in for a great last quarter, but Dalyston had other ideas and piled on 10 goals to Inverloch-Kongwak’s four to cap a great game of netball in very trying conditions.
17&U: I-Kongwak 30 def Phillip Island 18
The rain was still falling at the commencement of the 17s match with players struggling with the slippery conditions. Inverloch-Kongwak took the early lead and went into the first change of ends with a two-goal buffer.
The second quarter saw only six goals scored. The mid courters were working overtime but goalers couldn’t buy a goal. The Sea Eagles maintained the advantage of a four-goal lead at the main change.
Inverloch-Kongwak mid courters and their goalers combined nicely in the third quarter to shoot the first four goals, but Phillip Island regrouped with some lovely defensive work. The lead was still with Inverloch-Kongwak and had shot out to eight with one quarter to play.
Inverloch defenders were relentless in the last quarter, continually linking up with the mid court who in turn worked the ball to the post for the shooters. Inverloch were simply too strong in very slippery conditions.
Second semi-finals
B Grade: Korumburra-Bena 72 def Dalyston 37
The match started at a blistering pace and as usual between these two clubs, it was a fiercely fought contest.
But Korumburra-Bena passed the ball with more purpose in the windy conditions, and shooter Jamie-lee Jeffs called on her basketball skills, utilising the jump shot often to reduce the distance between hand and goal.
It was clever stuff that allowed the Giants to put on a huge score despite the conditions and advance emphatically to the grand final.
A Grade: Korumburra-Bena 47 def Phillip Island 38
The Islanders had a more vocal crowd behind them and they took it up to the Giants the whole way.
Korumburra-Bena defenders Gemma Dixon and Christie Hillberg had their work cut out for them trying to stop the tall and talented Island goalers Janelle Smyth and Kelly O’Neill. It was a fascinating battle.
The Giants established an eight goal in the middle sections of the game which they were able to maintain without Phillip Island getting too close for comfort.
Top quality game though played in excellent spirits.