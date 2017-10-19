THE South Gippsland Bowls Division’s State Over 60 Pairs (Ladies) event was played at Korumburra in brisk conditions on October 12 and 13.
Sectional play on Day 1 saw each pair play three games of 12 ends with the sectional winners playing the final on Friday.
After some close games the pairs of Rosa James and Fay Turner (Leongatha) and Leonie Hanks and Paddy Francis (Leongatha and Phillip Island) progressed to the final.
With 12 orange and four red bowls on the green it was very interesting for the spectators.
Rosa and Fay, who won this event two seasons ago, went on to be victorious again. Many thanks to the three umpires and the Korumburra Club members for their hospitality.
Fay and Rosa do it again
THE South Gippsland Bowls Division’s State Over 60 Pairs (Ladies) event was played at Korumburra in brisk conditions on October 12 and 13.