Members from the South Gippsland Freestyle Karate Club attended the ISKA Diamond State Championship recently and came home with a swag of awards. They are, from left, Ruby Courtier, Brimley Gould, Thomas Telfer, Zarlah Ognenovski, Patrick Biro, Sempai Chris Brown, Sensei Mick Ognenovski, Taylan Ognenovski, Alerah Ognenovski, Indigo Gould, Caiden Brown, Lachlan Brown, and Klarah Ognenovski.