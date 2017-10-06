ON THE weekend, a large team of Grantville Rifle Club shooters accepted the invitation of a sister club at Rosedale, to participate in practice shooting at 1000 yards.
Sunny skies prevailed all day, and the shooting took place across a series of sheep paddocks adjacent to the Rosedale speedway track.
Although quite safe low down at ground level, the sheep are removed prior to the shooting and a fence at the shooting point lowered to accommodate the prone shooters.
It was a competition all day as to who could make the loudest noise, the race cars on the speedway or the rifles.
The event was enjoyed by all, and the severe crosswind conditions presented a challenge, particularly to the Grantville shooters being used to the more sheltered range at home.
Some pleasing scores were shot given the windy conditions, and the practice much appreciated in preparation for the upcoming District Rifle Championships at Bendigo in late October.
Shooting over this long distance means the sighting is carried out in such a way that in fact the bullets are shot in a large trajectory arc to carry them the distance.
The projectile is shot above the target, although sighting is carried out accurately with the riflescope crosshairs firmly centered on the bull’s eye, and to compensate for the strong crosswind, aimed slightly to the windy side thus carrying them back to the centre.
This is the simple theory, and it works most of the time, with a brief increase or decrease in the prevailing wind strength sometimes putting the theory to the test, and throwing the bullet slightly to one side or the other.
All part of the challenge and fun involved in target shooting.
Grantville ladies up to the challenge
ON THE weekend, a large team of Grantville Rifle Club shooters accepted the invitation of a sister club at Rosedale, to participate in practice shooting at 1000 yards.