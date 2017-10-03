THE pristine beaches of Phillip Island will play host to a slew of top surfers this October for the Phillip Island Pro.
The inaugural year of the event will see some top local talent from Phillip Island and Victoria take on surfers from Australia and around the world.
Local hope Joe Van Dijk is looking forward to getting back in a rash vest after an injury has kept him out of the water for six months.
“Im stoked to have a QS event in my backyard; it will be awesome to be able to sleep in my own bed and get to surf some awesome waves”
“This time of year on the Island has great waves, I can’t wait for it.”
Surfing Victoria CEO, Adam Robertson believes this is a fantastic opportunity for local surfers.
“This is the only QS event in Victoria and is a fantastic opportunity for surfers from Phillip Island and Victoria to gain competitive experience against some great surfers from around the country and the world.”
Other notable surfers competing in the event include former World Number 2 Brad Gerlach (USA), Australian Junior Champions Sage Goldsbury (Phillip Island, VIC), India Robinson (Jan Juc, VIC) and Xavier Huxtable (Jan Juc, VIC).
Entries for the event have been extended and will now close on October 23rd, 2017.
Competitors can enter via the WSL Member Pro system at www.worldsurfleague.com
The Phillip Island Pro QS1000 is presented by the Bass Coast Shire and Victorian Government and supported by Westernport Water, Phillip Island Nature Park, Surfing Victoria, Surf Meal Co., Ramada Resort and Coastalwatch.
More information on the World Surf League can be found at www.worldsurfleague.com
Phillip Island to host Qualifying Series event
