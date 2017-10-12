AS YOU can imagine, the South Gippsland Women’s Golf Association is absolutely thrilled with their team’s win at the Country Week Teams event played in Melbourne last week!
And they had to come from behind to do it.
Here’s how their fantastic week of competition played out:
Last week saw the South Gippsland Women’s Golf Association team participate in the Golf Victoria Country Teams competition.
This is a district teams scratch match play competition played between Country Districts of Golf Victoria.
The competition is separated into three divisions, in accordance with finishing positions of the preceding season. The South Gippsland women’s team competed in seven matches each day, striving for the Division 3 Title.
Monday turned on great weather at Kew for the opening round contest against Wimmera, with the first pair teeing off at 1.25pm.
All seven matches were very close, with two going all the way to the 18th. In the end South Gippsland went down 4½ matches to 2½.
The team was unchanged for Tuesday’s play at Settlers Run against West Gippsland, with a morning tee off.
Again the weather was perfect. This course provided faster greens and the preferred lies in play off the ‘short grass’ helped with clean shots.
However players couldn’t afford to go too far off the fairways as the long grass played havoc with any shot that ventured there.
Only one match made it to the 17th, with a number finishing on the 16th.
The South Gippsland team was thrilled to have many ‘local’ spectators from our area make the trip to Botanic Ridge and cheer the team on, sharing in the convincing win of 6 matches to 1.
With two of the three rounds completed, the final results were balanced on some interesting ‘what if’ scenarios.
Wimmera were sitting on top of the ladder, ahead of South Gippsland and West Gippsland equal on points (but South Gippsland 3½ games clear of WG).
To win the title, South Gippsland needed to defeat Murray-Darling (who had squared their match against Wimmera) and West Gippsland had to defeat Wimmera.
The weather forecast was again perfect for golf. The seven players remained unchanged for Round 3, at Rossdale Golf Club in Seaford. All morning the progress scores were up and down in most of the matches.
After 6 of the 7 matches were decided, results sat at South Gipps up, 3½ games to 2½. The last game result, between the top players in each team, would decide the title.
As the team member on the spot reported, “Rebecca Thomas, our amazing captain brought it home with a 2/1 win, giving us the match 4½ to 2½.”
Then it was a waiting game for the result between West Gippsland and Wimmera (which also went to the 18th). The rest is history – West Gippy won 4 matches to 3 and South Gippsland claimed the 2017 Country Teams Division 3 Title!
Congratulations to Manager Anne Walker and her team: Rebecca Thomas (Leongatha) and caddy Marg Tuckett (Woorayl), Toni West (Leongatha) and Irene Holm (Meeniyan), Dot Christie (Meeniyan) and Lee Clements (Korumburra), Andrea Thorson (Meeniyan) and Deb Williams (Foster), Alison Adams (Wonthaggi) and Faye Morris (Phillip Island), Robyn Galloway (Foster) and Sharyn Rayson (Woorayl/Lang Lang), Linda Shannon (Leongatha) and Elly Berryman (Woorayl).
Bring on 2018 and Division 2!
South Gippsland women’s golfers claim Country Week Teams title
