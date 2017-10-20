WOORAYL Golf Club was certainly ‘In the Pink’ on Monday, October 9, for their annual ‘Girls Day Out’ event. October is all about pink, as it is the breast cancer awareness month, and, in keeping with this, players dressed accordingly. Even the flagsticks flew a pink flag, joining the clubhouse decorations and the food which also took on the colour theme. The funds raised for this event are donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Sponsors for the day were A W Smith & Sons, and Harvest Laneway, who provided the winners’ prizes, and The Perrett Group who donated the ‘on course goody bags.’ Shirley Thomas, Woorayl Club President, thanked these businesses for their continued support for the club and also acknowledged Col James, Sue Hemming, Heather Sullivan, Rusty Windmill, Wendy Parker and Julie Howard, who provided lucky ticket prizes on the day.
South Gippsland has certainly had its share of wet weather, and on the players’ arrival rain was falling. However, after a few showers the skies relented and left the ladies with overcast, but dry, conditions. The sun even made an appearance early in the afternoon! Preferred lies tee to green were allowed and the course was in excellent condition for the day’s play.
The format of the Irish 4 Ball four person stableford teams event suited the combination of Ann Poole (Woorayl) and her three team members from Mirboo North, who were her sister Chris Gunn, together with Lia Brent and Amy Wilson. They posted a great score of 98 points and were clear winners on the day. The runners-up, with 91 points, were Heather Sullivan (Woorayl) and her fellow teammates, from Drouin, which also included her sister Karen Adams, along with Marg Purcell and Marg Rowe. Balls down the line went to the team of Sue Wakefield (Woorayl), Veronica Park (Meeniyan), Colleen Touzel (Leongatha) and Trish Owen (Leongatha), with 90 points, the Wonthaggi team of Anne Walker, Maree Anderson, Leonie Bentick and Jan Jeeves, with 89 points, and the Meeniyan team of Heather McCaughan, Dot Christie, Nancy Hammet and Sue Straw, with 89 points. The day was a bright, fun and enjoyable one of golf and friendship.
Nearest the pins were Trish Latch (Welshpool), on the 8th, Lia Brent (Mirboo North), on the 11th, and Glenda Burley (Welshpool),on the 17th.
Straight drives, on the 13th, were awarded as follows: A Grade, Marg Purcell (Drouin); B Grade, Jenny Riseley (Woorayl); C Grade, Robyn Cornell (Phillip Island).
Anne Walker Team Manager for Country Teams also spoke and thanked all of the clubs in South Gippsland for their support and best wishes for the team, which were, “truly appreciated by all involved.”
Woorayl Ladies in the Pink
WOORAYL Golf Club was certainly ‘In the Pink’ on Monday, October 9, for their annual ‘Girls Day Out’ event. October is all about pink, as it is the breast cancer awareness month, and, in keeping with this, players dressed accordingly. Even the flagsticks flew a pink flag, joining the clubhouse decorations and the food which also took on the colour theme. The funds raised for this event are donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.