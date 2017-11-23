THE Korumburra Show Society staged a highly successful showjumping championship weekend last Saturday and Sunday when near record entries were received ensuring top-notch jumping action right across the two days.
One of the highlights was the six-way jump-off in the main event of the day on Sunday, the Kiernan Plant Hire Korumburra Showjumping Championship over 1.30 metre obstacles.
The locals were represented by Jumbunna’s Wes Joyce on Oaks Volta and he was headed for a super-fast jump-off round when his mount clipped a rail on the third last fence and he was relegated to fourth despite finishing with the fastest time.
In fact three of the six went clear in the jump-off but ultimately it was Sam Robertson of Narre Warren who won the day on Al Nemo, repeating a feat he achieved last year.
Despite finishing fourth, Wes was happy with his horse’s performance.
“I’ve had him since he was six months old but even at 6½ years old, he’s still settling into it. He loves it so much he’s inclined to get a little excited when he’s jumping which is why I put him over some jumps yesterday as well.”
According to Mr Joyce, jumpers get into their best work at eight or nine years old and he has high hopes for Oaks Volta.
President of the Korumburra A&P Society, Sandy Carfrae was delighted with the response to the event saying they had excellent entries with the local riders joined by others from South Australia, NSW, Western Australia, regional Victoria and even Tasmania.
Chris hall of the showjumping committee agreed.
“We’ve had huge entries and a high standard of competition all weekend,” she said.
