The scene at the Korumburra Showgrounds last Saturday and Sunday when riders from five states converged on the town for the annual Korumburra Showjumping Championships.

The winner of the Kiernan Plant Hire 1.30m Korumburra Showjumping Championship event last Sunday was Sam Robertson of Narre Warren on Al Nemo. Robertson won the same event last year.

This youngster, Jayden Hanley, might be in grade six at Stratford Primary School but he still managed to ride two horses in the rounds of the main event at Korumburra, the 1.30 metre championship.

There he goes, 12 year old Jayden Hanley of Airly near Sale, up and over the high 1.30 metre jumps in the main event at Korumburra last Sunday.

Tasmanian visitor Mykaela Briggs on Jellystone Cassime, won her way through to the jump-off in the main event at the Korumburra Showjumping Championships last Sunday. Mykaela is making it a three-week holiday in Victoria with several events culminating in the Yarra Valley feature jumping event next weekend.

THE Korumburra Show Society staged a highly successful showjumping championship weekend last Saturday and Sunday when near record entries were received ensuring top-notch jumping action right across the two days.
One of the highlights was the six-way jump-off in the main event of the day on Sunday, the Kiernan Plant Hire Korumburra Showjumping Championship over 1.30 metre obstacles.
The locals were represented by Jumbunna’s Wes Joyce on Oaks Volta and he was headed for a super-fast jump-off round when his mount clipped a rail on the third last fence and he was relegated to fourth despite finishing with the fastest time.
In fact three of the six went clear in the jump-off but ultimately it was Sam Robertson of Narre Warren who won the day on Al Nemo, repeating a feat he achieved last year.
Despite finishing fourth, Wes was happy with his horse’s performance.
“I’ve had him since he was six months old but even at 6½ years old, he’s still settling into it. He loves it so much he’s inclined to get a little excited when he’s jumping which is why I put him over some jumps yesterday as well.”
According to Mr Joyce, jumpers get into their best work at eight or nine years old and he has high hopes for Oaks Volta.
President of the Korumburra A&P Society, Sandy Carfrae was delighted with the response to the event saying they had excellent entries with the local riders joined by others from South Australia, NSW, Western Australia, regional Victoria and even Tasmania.
Chris hall of the showjumping committee agreed.
“We’ve had huge entries and a high standard of competition all weekend,” she said.