STUDENTS from South Gippsland Freestyle Karate competed at the ISKA (International sport Karate Association) Australian Championships in Sydney last Sunday.
The students recently qualified to enter the competition after attending and winning events in the Victorian tournament circuit. The event was packed with over 500 competitors attending with mostly opponents from NSW making the VIC team work harder to be noticed by the judges.
With one senior from the club taking out the Australian championship title in self-defence technique, Patrick Biro, walked away with his head held high as he was presented with the Australian Title for 2017.
“The dedication, determination and concentration from Patrick was perfection,” said Sensei Mick Ognenovski, founder and head instructor of South Gippsland Freestyle Karate.
“With the help of his brother Daniel Biro the duo took the hard work they have put into training and presented to the judges a demonstration that could not be ignored, gaining a solid win.
Patrick Biro is the club’s first Australian Karate Champion and now looks forward to defending his title in 2018. Patrick also took out three runners-up positions in Clash Sparring, Sword Combat and Sumo.
But the day was not only about the boys, junior student Ruby Courtier battled hard in her division to take out a third position in Sword Combat, showing size doesn’t matter as she took it to her bigger opponents, making them work for a position.
All students who attended the event and did not place worked extremely hard in packed events, doing themselves and the club proud.
If you’re interested in joining the championship team and representing the South Gippsland area, dojo locations are in Leongatha, Korumburra and Foster. Or call 0432 481 146 for more information.
