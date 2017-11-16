WONTHAGGI Power Football Club held its first meet the coaches night on Friday using the meeting to officially announce the signing of former St Kilda player Arryn Siposs as a playing assistant coach.
Siposs joins the Power with 28 games of AFL experience as well as spending the past two seasons playing for Williamstown in the VFL.
Also joining the Power’s coaching staff is former Port Melbourne Development League coach Lee Rowe.
Rowe joins on as the director of coaching for season 2018, bringing a wealth of coaching experience at high levels of football.
Wonthaggi also welcome back former players Steven Scott from DWWWW and Aloysio Netto Ferreira from the Casey Scorpions in the VFL.
More signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks with the AGM to be held Sunday, November 19 at 3pm at the rooms.
Power strengthen coaching ranks
