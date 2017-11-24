THE South Gippsland Shire Council has commenced consultation for Amendment C90 to the South Gippsland Planning Scheme.
The amendment will improve the Planning Scheme’s guidance of development and land use over the next 20 to 30 years.
The function, size and services of South Gippsland’s settlements plus the capacity of the environment to sustain development have been taken into account.
The changes are based on the recommendations of the South Gippsland Housing and Settlement Strategy 2013.
Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the amendment at the public sessions being held this November and December.
South Gippsland Shire Council’s strategic planning officer Fiona Mottram said it was vital that community members considered the scheme and had their say.
“Amendment C90 includes Settlement Framework Plans and Restructure Plans which determine where settlement growth would be encouraged or limited.
“Community feedback is vital for this process so that we understand the implications these changes to the planning scheme may have for some owners.
“We encourage community members to get in contact with us if they require any more information and highly suggest they attend a one on one meeting at the upcoming public sessions,” Ms Mottram said.
For more information about Amendment C90, the public sessions and how to make a submission, visit www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/C90.
To book an appointment at one of the public sessions, contact the Strategic Planning team on 5662 9200 or email C90@southgippsland.vic.gov.au with your preferred session, time and contact details.
Proposed changes for future development
