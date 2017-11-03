WELL that’s it! All is now in readiness for the inaugural Koonwarra Parkrun, to be staged on the Great Southern Rail Trail at Koonwarra this Saturday, November 4 at 8am.
They’re calling the weather for the day ‘partly cloudy’ and 18°c the max which should be absolutely perfect for a run, jog, walk or pram push over the 5km course (2.5km out and back); out towards the three bridges over the Tarwin River and back.
And last Sunday morning they had the last of the Koowarra trial runs/walks when 60 people turned up to help organisers test out their systems and practices in readiness for the big day.
One of the main organisers, Ebony Knox, who will be the Run Director for the first event this Saturday at 8am (turn up at 7.45pm) couldn’t be happier with the preparations.
“It was brilliant again today. We’ve had such a great lead up. The MDU Football Netball Club have told us they’ll be using it for their pre-season and we’ve been in touch with other clubs encouraging them to come along too. I think we’ll go well.
“The community support has been awesome. Parkrun tourism is enormous and I think we’ve got an amazing location here,” said Ebony last Sunday.
“Come along next Saturday and be a part of history.”
Koonwarra will be the 252nd parkrun to be established in Australia and people turn up from all over the place to join in when they are visiting the area.
In fact some people, like Tony and Jacqui O’Connell of Cape Paterson, they visit places because they have a parkrun.
A stalwart of the Inverloch Parkrun and a regional organiser as well, he has been helping Koonwarra get off the ground and with his wife Jacqui, travelled across to Tasmania last Saturday to attend the opening of the 250th parkrun in Australia, the pair’s 50th different venue in Australia!
“We thought as it was going to be our 50th different parkrun location that we’d go across for the start of the 250th event. Koonwarra’s will be number 252.
“It’s such a great movement on so many levels and we’d urge all ages and all abilities to get involved.”
The Koonwarra run is an out and back course down the Great Southern Rail Trail, over the three bridges that were erected relatively recently to bridge the gap between Leongatha and Meeniyan and further down the old rail line.
It has already been a boon for tourism and the new Koonwarra parkrun is another piece of the jigsaw.
So get on board. It’s free. All you have to do is go on to the parkrun website, register and download a barcode, print it out, bring it with you and you’re on your way to greater fitness and great enjoyment in life.
