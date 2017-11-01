TEAM Joyce enjoyed success at the HRCAV Dressage event at Wonthaggi recently, with Sarah Joyce and her mum Trish winning their events.
The showjumping family from Jumbunna “ventured to the dark side” to compete in the two-day dressage event. Sarah, who is in her sixth year studying Bachelor of Veterinary Science/ Bachelor Veterinary Biology at Wagga Wagga took out the Jackpot Champion in Level 1 HRCAV on Sunday, and also placed first in both dressage tests.
She also won the Karen Memorial Trophy. This is an award given to the highest Leongatha & District Equestrian Club member with the highest percentage in the results of the dressage tests.
It meant the Joyce family retained the title as Trish claimed this prize last year.
“Now we have our names side by side on the trophy,” Trish said.
Sarah rode her horse LH Albert. She has had him since he was five and now at 11 he is a well-established dressage horse trained by Sarah herself.
“She has taken him from a quite a naughty horse to a well-educated, much loved very talented performance horse,” Trish said.
“I was also lucky on the Saturday. My 15 year old mare LH Lily Puss took out the Reserve Champion Jackpot in Level 3.
“Sarah and I are both members off the purple and white coloured Leongatha & District Equestrian Club.
“We love venturing off together enjoying the world of adult riding known as HRCAV.”
