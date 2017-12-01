MORE than 50mm of rain has already fallen on parts Bass Coast and South Gippsland in the past five hours but the real storm is only just starting to arrive now and is expected to continue for the next three days.
Vic Emergency has issued dozens of flood alerts with incidents current for Inverloch (multiple), Wonthaggi (multiple), Grantville and South Dudley.
Three houses in McKenzie Street Wonthaggi are presently at risk of being flooded as residents there work to keep rising water from the back door.
“It happens every time it rains so we’re pretty used to it but this is shaping up as a lot worse,” said the female resident who asked to remain anonymous.
The SES has fielded dozens of requests for assistance with leaking roofs and rising water while local tradesmen have been inundated with calls of floodwaters entering shops and houses.
If you are in IMMEDIATE threat from flood waters call either ‘000’ or ‘132500’.
If you require flood information call 1300 842 737.
If you need sandbags go to the SES website on www.ses.vic.gov.au although the only site listed locally is at:
- Foster SES Unit: 1830 – 2000 (01/12/17)
14 Pioneer Street Foster
Sandbags can also be collected from:
- Leongatha SES Unit
12 Watson Road, Leongatha (Industrial Estate)
Don’t drive through foodwaters
The dangers of driving in floodwater is a community safety issue. The Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) has already responded to dozens of incidents in the past few hours.
Research conducted by UNSW demonstrates that as little as 15cm of water is enough for a vehicle to start to float, reducing the drivers control and endangering occupants.
For more information on the ‘15 to float’ campaign and to see your vehicles float point – visit 15tofloat.com.au
Flood watch details
This Flood Watch is being issued for Victoria.
- Significant and widespread flooding is likely across Victoria from Friday onwards. Moderate to major flooding is likely for the eastern half of Victoria, with minor flooding possible elsewhere.
- A trough of low pressure currently over far western Victoria will move slowly across the State during the next two days. A low pressure system will develop on the trough over northwestern Victoria later on Friday, then move slowly southeastwards. Milder, less humid southerly winds will develop behind the low, as a new high pressure system forms in the Bight.
- At the start of this event, catchments were dry. Rainfall totals of up to 40 mm have been observed across the west of Victoria on Friday morning.Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding are forecast throughout much of the State today, with a focus about the northeast.
- Heavy rain and thunderstorm activity will continue throughout Saturday, before contracting to the southeast during Sunday.
- Three day totals of around 50-150 mm are expected across much of the State, with 100-200 mm in the North East. The highest totals are expected over the North East ranges, where three day totals may exceed 250 mm.
- A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rain is also current for Victoria.
- Significant stream rises are expected in response to the forecast rainfall. Widespread flooding is likely from Friday onwards, particularly in the eastern half of Victoria.
Stay informed – monitor your local conditi ons and remain alert.
What you should do:
- Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. For information on how to prepare go to www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/floodsafe.
- You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
- Monitor weather forecasts and river levels. Go to www.bom.gov.au/vic/warnings.
- Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation.
- Review your emergency plan and check your emergency kit is fully stocked, if you have one.
- Sandbags will not stop the water completely but can reduce the amount of water entering your home. During low level flooding, sandbags placed in the right locations around your home can reduce the impact of flooding.
- Current sand bag collection points: https://www.ses.vic.gov.au/-/sandbag-guide.
Driving safety
This rain event will cause hazardous driving conditions.
- Roads may be effected by localised flooding, do not drive through flood water.
- Peopl e driving in remote areas should be aware that they may become isolated quickly.
Impacts in your area:
Flash-flooding may occur quickly with little warning.
- Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded.
- Caravan parks and camping grounds may be flooded.
- Local roads may be closed and low bridges may be underwater.
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 02/12/2017 11:20 am or as the situation changes.
Flood information:
- For river heights go to www.bom.gov.au or phone 1300 659 217.
- For urgent animal welfare issues phone Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or your local vet.
Emergency contacts:
- For life threatening emergencies phone Triple Zero (000).
- For flood and storm emergency assistance from the SES phone 132 500.
Stay informed:
- Go to www.emergency.vic.gov.au.
- Tune into ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
- Phone the VicEmergency Hotline to talk to someone about preparedness on 1800 226 226 (freecall).
- People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or who have a speech/communication impairment can contact VicEmergency Hotline via the National Relay Service on 1800 555 677.
- For help with English, phone the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to telephone VicEmergency Hotline. If you know someone who cannot speak English, provide them with this number.
- Download the VicEmergency app or follow VicEmergency on Twitter (#vicfloods) or Facebook.
More details at http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/2370/moreinfo
Captions: Top. Sam at Edge of the Earth Venus Bay had a canoe handy to combat rising flood waters.
Below: The Sentinel-Times made its own news when the front office was flooded at lunchtime as the next big front (pictured) closed in.