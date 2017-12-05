The Victorian Government has helped to secure a $24.5 million expansion of Burra Foods in Korumburra in a project that will increase exports and create 39 much needed jobs in the dairy industry.
The investment will develop an infant formula canning and packing line at Korumburra, representing a significant
new investment in manufacturing and value adding in the Victorian dairy industry.
The expansion will allow Burra Foods to export tins of formula direct to the Chinese market, removing the need to can and label off shore. This will increase profits and help keep the dairy industry strong in Victoria.
The project will enable Burra Foods to shift production of milk powder in bulk (25kg bags) to consumer packs (400 gram and 800 gram cans) suitable for specific export markets such as China.
It will also enable increased production of other powdered milk products including adult, student and pregnancy powders, high protein skim and full cream milk, which will maximise the revenue and economy of scale from the existing manufacturing equipment.
The $24.5 million project comprises the following:
? building and road infrastructure and internal infrastructure
? canning line and repacking line
? plant and equipment for powder handling and blending
? utility upgrades and external infrastructure.
The project will increase the export-derived profits of the Korumburra site as it becomes further incorporated into a global supply chain, leading to the potential for better milk pricing for dairy farmers and suppliers.
Burra Foods is the largest employer in Korumburra and an important business for the economy in South Gippsland.
The Government’s assistance with getting this project off the ground follows Murray Goulburn’s recent announcement to cut more than 50 jobs from its Leongatha plant. The new jobs at Burra Foods will be well suited to employees made redundant from Murray Goulburn.
Minister for Regional Development Jaala Pulford:
“This is welcome news for Victoria’s dairy industry, particularly in South Gippsland. We welcome this huge investment from Burra Foods and we are proud to help create 39 new jobs.”
“The Victorian Government stands side by side with our dairy farmers and will continue to invest in innovative projects such as the Burra Foods expansion.”
