AFTER a stellar first year of go kart racing, Korumburra’s Ryan Wyhoon has his sights set on the big time, just like his racing champion dad Terry.
“I want to race cars one day. My favourites are V8 Supercars. I want to do NASCAR and I’ll try to get into Formula 1,” seven-year-old Ryan said.
He recently picked up an impressive club championship trophy for winning the most races in his age group over 10 months of Gippsland Go Kart Club competitions at Morwell.
Ryan says he loves the action on the track, especially when it’s wet.
“It’s really fun. You don’t have to pass anyone, you just watch all of them spin out in front of you!”
His proud dad Terry says the whole racing environment is great for kids, teens and families.
“It’s not just about racing; it’s about learning and having fun. By the time he’s 15 or 16 he’ll be able to drive a car. And he meets lots of other kids and makes good friends,” he said.
Terry made a name for himself as one of Australia’s leading AUSCAR and NASCAR drivers.
He still gets behind the wheel to race occasionally, but these days he’s more focused the business he runs in Korumburra with wife Dana, leasing race cars to other pros, including Renee Gracie and Jack Perkins.
Ryan spends a lot of time at the garage, and helps out at racing events when they don’t clash with school.
He started practicing in a go kart at five years old, before getting onto the track at Stony Creek when he turned six. Now that he’s old enough to compete, there’s no looking back for Ryan, who already has plans to enter several competitions across the state next year.
Terry says Ryan is racing really well, and that he not only defeated the other seven to nine year olds in his Cadet 9 class, but the older kids in the Cadet 12 class too, with five firsts and three seconds racing against seven to 12 year olds throughout the year.
“He’s off to a good start with his racing. We don’t push him into it. If he wants to keep going, he’ll keep going, if not that’s up to him,” Terry said.
Like father like son
