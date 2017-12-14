NEWHAVEN College won the Australian Senior Girls School Under 19 Pairs Championship courtesy of Daisy Corbett and Sophie Fletcher, both of Cape Woolamai.
In a thrilling final on the Gold Coast last week, a Western Australian opponent scored a 9.5 wave and her partner only needed a two on another wave for their team to win.
Daisy used her skill and competition experience to strategically position herself in the water until the siren sounded to secure victory for Newhaven and Victoria.
The girls were understandably elated and were chaired up the beach to be congratulated by their families and team mates.
Five Newhaven girls competed, making up half of the female component of the Victorian team. Adding in Ravi Fostin, the six young athletes were Newhaven’s largest ever contingent at the National Titles.
The Newhaven team powered through the heats to bring home a swag of outstanding results:
1st: U19 Girls MR Shield – Daisy Corbett and Sophie Fletcher.
2nd: U16 Girls Individual – Sage Goldsbury.
3rd: U19 Girls All Stars – Sophie Fletcher and Lannia Fostin.
3rd: U16 Girls MR Shield – Poppy Corbett and Sage Goldsbury.
Semi-finals: U14 Girls Individual – Poppy Corbett and U18 Girls Individual – Lannia Fostin.
Quarter-finals: U14 Boys Individual – Ravi Fostin, U18 Girls Individual – Sophie Fletcher and also U18 Girls Individual – Daisy Corbett.
The team is flourishing under the guidance of coach Glyndyn Ringrose and these results cap off an incredible year of success for Newhaven’s Surfing Academy.
