In attendance at the exciting announcement were; Eastern Victoria MP Harriet Shing, KBFNC Netball operations manager Emily Milner, Cr Pamela Rothfield, Cr Clare Le Serve, KBFNC President John Shaw, Netball Vitoria representative Amelia Evison, Labor candidate for Bass Jordan Crugnale and a group of young KBFNC footballers and netballers. Z015017