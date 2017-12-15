THE netball community in South Gippsland will be able to play better and safer netball with funding from the State Government for upgrades to facilities in Bass.
Member for Eastern Victoria, Harriet Shing, met with members of the Kilcunda-Bass Netball Club and community at the Bass Recreation Reserve last week to formally announce $100,000 in funding for the redevelopment project, made possible by the Country Football & Netball Program (CFNP).
Ms Shing said the community, as well as the Panthers, will benefit from the project for many years to come.
“Netball remains the most popular team sport for girls and women in Australia, and participation numbers continue to rise.
“This is why it is so important that the facilities available to netball players, coaches, umpires and officials right across Gippsland are up to standard and continue to be developed with the future of our sport in mind.”
President of the Kilcunda-Bass Football Netball Club, John Shaw was delighted with the announcement saying it will not only benefit the netball teams but the entire club.
“Recently we have had problems attracting younger players to our club, but now with these new facilities and terrific club culture I can safely say people will want to come and play for Kilcunda-Bass.”
He also took the chance to announce that Kilcunda-Bass will be offering an under 13s netball team this season and the club is very optimistic about hosting a Net Set Go program.
In conjunction with the Bass Coast Shire Council, the project will see the construction of a new show court with training standard lighting and repair the existing netball court to be a safe warm up court.
The standards set for netball surfaces, surrounds and equipment by Netball Victoria and internationally have been created to reduce injury and improve safety to players and umpires.
The Country Football and Netball Program was set up specifically to provide funding to assist country football and netball clubs, associations and umpiring organisations to develop facilities in rural, regional and outer metropolitan locations.
Panthers celebrate $100,000 netball grant
