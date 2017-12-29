THE Victorian Head Office of the State Emergency Service (VICSES) has advised, at 2pm today, Friday, December 29 that parts of Victoria and being impacted by “severe thunderstorms”.
Affecting parts of central and eastern Victoria, the result may be:
* Heavy rain leading to flash flooding,
* Hail
* Localised damaging winds.
Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) is advising those camping during the holiday period not
to take shelter under trees or camp near streams or creeks as these can rise quickly.
Remember to monitor your conditions and stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters, or
visiting the VicEmergency website and app.
VICSES is also advising the public to prepare and take the following actions:
* Check that loose items such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely
secured.
* Do not park or shelter under trees.
* Be aware of road hazards, such as debris and damaged roads or bridges.
* Plan your trip, drive to the conditions.
* Never drive through floodwaters.
* Keep clear of damaged buildings, powerlines or trees.
* Floodwater is toxic – never play, or swim in floodwater.
VICSES volunteers are prepared for the forecasted weather and are ready to respond to any calls for
assistance
For SES assistance call 132 500
For life threatening emergencies call 000
Jackson Bell, VICSES State Agency Commander:
“With the long weekend upon us, we’re asking campers to monitor their conditions and not to camp
under trees.”
“Some areas may see localised flash flooding. We are reminding motorists to take extra care, drive to
the conditions and never drive through floodwaters.”