POLICE were called to the scene of a serious assault at a licensed premises in Wonthaggi last night, Friday, December 22 in which a 25 year old local man was ‘glassed’ in the neck by another local man.
Police investigations are continuing.
According to Detective Leading Senior Constable Peter Johnston, the incident appears to have occurred at around 9.30pm, allegedly after a verbal altercation between patrons at the venue.
“Someone has been glassed as a result,” Det LSC Johnston said.
Mr Johnston said the victim sustained a serious injury and was initially taken to the Wonthaggi Hospital and then Frankston where he is expected to make a full recovery.
Witnesses have told the Sentinel-Times that there was a significant loss of blood as a result of the incident, after the man was allegedly hit in the neck and that other patrons of the venue rendered first aid assistance until paramedics arrived.
“We have a suspect, we know who he is but we are still waiting to interview him,” Det LSC Johnston said.
The suspect is a 21 year old Wonthaggi man who is known to police.
Those attending the venue said it was packed at the time of the assault with many of the local trades having their Christmas break-ups in and around the town on Friday.
Alcohol and possibly drug use may have been involved.