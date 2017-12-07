THE Australian Junior Surfing titles wrapped up last week with all local participants making it at least to the qualifying finals in trying conditions.
Wind and rain made it difficult for the young surfers but they gave it their all in front a surprisingly strong crowd.
Newhaven surfer Codie Jeffery took out the under 16s All Stars event alongside St Joseph’s College surfer Xavier Huxtable.
Codie also made the final in the under 16’s event finishing fourth and he finished third with fellow Wonthaggi surfer Taj Sleeman in the Mark Richards Shield.
Taj unfortunately bowed out in the quarter finals of the under 18’s event but finished second in the under 18’s All Stars event with Tully Wylie.
Cape Woolamai’s Lannia Fostin made it to the semi-finals in the under 18 girls division while pocket rocket Poppy Corbett also made the semis in the under 14 girls.
Newhaven trio Sophie Fletcher, Daisy Corbett and Lannia Fostin took out the under 19 girls Mark Richards Shield in a tightly contested battle.
Young surfers battle tough conditions at Nationals
