LEONGATHA and District got off to a winning start in Gippsland Junior Country Week on Monday this week, January 1, with the Under 14s especially dominant against Traralgon on Little Scorpion Park 2 and looking a good chance to play off in the final on Friday, even at this early stage.
Traralgon batted first in the match and could only manage a modest score of 72 after some terrific bowling from Darcy Hume 3/12 and Jacob Whiteside 2/7.
The score was polished off in short order by the top three Leongatha batsmen Ethan Lamers 32, Jason Whiteside 39 and Darcy Hume 27.
Leongatha used the extra time as batting practice with Billy Manicaro falling just short of a half century with 46 as the LDCA went on to finish 5/215.
The Leongatha boys managed to bat sensibly even after they’d passed the target in search of percentage mindful these competitions can be decided by a handful of runs when positions in the finals are being decided.
Coach Jareth Hume was pleased with what he saw, especially the enthusiasm and team support in the field.
“It’s always good to start well in these competitions and we’ve had a good contribution from everyone today.
Meanwhile, it was a much tighter game on the main Scorpion oval, again with Leongatha playing Traralgon in the under 15’s.
Leongatha posted a first innings total of 6/159 off the back of 49 from Joshua Williams and a handy 25 not out from Jack Collins.
Leongatha were also assisted from a whopping 25 extras from the Traralgon bowlers who really struggled to find the right areas.
In reply Traralgon looked to be cruising at 5/127 before a superb spell of bowling from Collins saw three quick wickets fall and gave the upper hand back to Leongatha.
Collins finished with 4/16 off his eight overs as Traralgon were bowled out for 140 in the 46th over.
Coach Warren Williams said his key message to the players was bat the overs out and the runs would come.
“What I like about what we did today was not to lose multiple wickets. When someone was out they put their heads down and made another partnership. They all add up.
“In the end, we would have liked a few more runs but you’re not going to lose many when you bat out the 50 overs in these comps,” said Williams.
The coach admits to being a little amused when WinTV turned up to take some footage of the match and interview of the players, as well as the coach.
“They interviewed one of the batsmen during a drinks break which was a bit different, then he turned around and went on batting.
“But we’re pleased to have the support,” he said.
In other games:
Under 15’s:
Warragul 9/141 were defeated by Bairnsdale 5/185 (C.Farley 117).
Sale-Maffra 137 (T.Morriosn 55) defeated Central Gippsland 83.
Under 14’s:
Bairnsdale 71 defeated by Warragul and District 8/82.
Sale-Mafrra 4/208 defeated Central Gippsland 79.