WHEN you’ve umpired more than 700 games and you can hear cheers rather than boos coming from the crowd, you know you must have done something right.
And that’s the case with Barry McCoy who received a special Community Sports Award in the Australia Day Awards put on by the Wonthaggi Rotary Club last Friday.
The Rotary club made two very different awards in the sports category this year and Barry’s was thoroughly deserved after his significant contribution to sport and community across the Bass Coast and the wider Gippsland region.
Barry has an impressive record contributing as a player, umpire, mentor, coach and lately an administrator in umpiring of Australian Rules Football in the Bass Coast, South Gippsland, West Gippsland and Gippsland region and his work in encouraging and mentoring others to follow the pathway into umpiring is equally important.
Barry has 550 official games under his belt but when you add all the school and junior games into it, 700 would be nearer the mark.
And he’s not showing any signs of waning, looking fit, healthy and ready to launch into a new season in the months ahead.
The crowd cheers for umpire Barry!
