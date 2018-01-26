THE South Gippsland Sub-Branch of Holstein Australia will host a herd walk and field night at the Templeton family’s Meeniyan property this Saturday evening, January 27.
It will be a social event with a free barbecue and guest speakers including Dairy Australia board member Graeme Nicholl and Brian Behnke, the business manager for ABS
St Jacobs.
You can also see the local Semex On-Farm Challenge Champion Mature Cow and runner-up in the state final, View Fort Trekka Stylish.
“She’s a 10 year-old cow but she’s received no special treatment,” Jan Templeton said.
“That’s why she’s so good. She’s just gone with the herd and risen to the top.”
Jan and Bruce Templeton have had the farm for almost 40 years and are preparing to officially hand it over to son Matt and his fiancée Nicola Paulger.
Both Matt and Nicola are highly qualified to develop View Fort Holsteins’ breeding and showing credentials.
“Bruce has always had a different attitude – he just wants cows that put milk in the vat,” Jan said.
“Doing the shows costs time and money and you have to be passionate about it and Matt and Nicola certainly are.”
Both Nicola, from Queensland, and Matt have judged shows and are amalgamating their own herd with successful bloodlines into View Fort Holsteins.
They hope to extend the herd from the current 200 and continue the successful breeding program.
Matt and Nicola moved to the farm eight months ago, and Nicola said she was looking forward to meeting more farming families on Saturday evening.
“It’s a good way to get together. It takes a bit to get farmers off the farm, so a barbecue and interesting guest speakers should do the trick.”
The farm is at 40 Thorsons Road, Meeniyan.
The barbecue will be on from 7pm. For more details, phone Les White on 0409 574 668.
