JUNIOR cricket teams from all over Gippsland came to play in the Gippsland Cricket Championships conducted this year by the Leongatha and District Cricket Association.
The six cricket Associations’ Under 15 and Under 14 teams played off in five games over the first four days of the week with the resulting ladder positions determining who would play off in the finals on Friday.
At the end of the successfully, organised week there were presentations of individual trophies and medallions to the teams announced Champions.
There was also the announcement of the All Gippsland Team in both divisions.
The Under 15 competition was conducted upon four local turf wickets which was a great credit to our local clubs and curators that many high scoring games were played and that the talented cricketers had a chance to show their skills.
One player, Curtley Farley from Bairnsdale, had an exceptional batting week in making a hundred and 3 fifties and was awarded the Batting aggregate trophy.
Top batsmen for Leongatha were Josh Williams from Inverloch and Evan Allaway from Korumburra who both made 159 runs for the week.
The bowling aggregate award winner was Tyrone Bramwell from Traralgon, who with a six wicket performance in the Grand Final ended up with 13 wickets for the week.
For the LDCA the top wicket-taker was Jack Collins from Nerrena who had 9 wickets for the week and Evan Allaway had the glory of taking a hat trick in the game against Warragul.
Bairnsdale Cricket Association went through the week undefeated and also won the Grand Final.
Played on local synthetic wickets was the Under 14 competition.
Two players had exceptional batting efforts in making hundreds each and it was no surprise they finished top two in the Batting aggregate with local OMK player Ethan Lamers finishing 2nd with 272 runs for the week including his 101 not out.
The winner though was Max Welsh from the Bairnsdale Cricket Association with a sensational 317 runs.
The bowling aggregate award winner was Andrew Burdett from Warragul with 13 wickets for the week.
For the LDCA the top wicket taker was Darcy Hume from Town who had ten wickets for the week.
The LDCA Under 14 team ended up on top of the ladder but unfortunately weren’t able to win the Grand Final game going down to a strong Warragul team.
But still a fantastic week with many individual highlights showcasing the future of the Leongatha and District cricket association.
Leongatha & District Cricket Association results
Round 1
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 5/215 (B Manicaro 46, J Whiteside 39, E Lamers 32, D Hume 27) def Traralgon DCA 72 ( D Hume 3/12, J Whiteside 2/7, L Gill 2/11)
Round 2
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 2/173 ( E Lamers 70, D Hume 33*, J Whiteside 31) def Sale Maffra Cricket Association 6/157 ( T Niven 2/18)
Round 3 T20
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 7/115 ( E Lamers 56) def Bairnsdale Cricket Association 9/79 ( O Kenter 3/19, T Hanily 2/9 )
Round 4 T20
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 2/150 ( E Lamers 101*, D Hume 27* ) def Central Gippsland Cricket Association 5/101
Round 5
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 88 def by Warragul & District Cricket Association 106 ( O Kenter 4/17, T Niven 2/20)
Grand Final
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 83 def by Warragul & District Cricket Association 6/164 ( D Hume 3/23 )
The Under 15’s
The local team won 3 of their 5 games for the week and in their playoff final, having a thrilling game which went down to the last ball.
Warragul posted a first innings total of 6/162, after some strong batting the LDCA still needed 12 runs off the last over.
Wonthaggi Clubs Heath Dobbie 12 * and Inverloch’s Xavier Doherty 5* got the LDCA over the line.
Leongatha & District Cricket Association results
Round 1
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 6/159 (J Williams 49, J Collins 25*) def Traralgon DCA 140 ( J Collins 4/16)
Round 2
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 6/130 ( E Allaway 51* ) lost to Sale Maffra Cricket Association 4/144 ( E Allaway 2/13)
Round 3 T20
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 9/71 lost to Bairnsdale Cricket Association 2/142
Round 4 T20
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 2/125 ( J Williams 64, E Allaway 51* ) def Central Gippsland Cricket Association 2/128
Round 5
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 9/132 ( J Wrigley 29 ) def Warragul & District Cricket Association 116 ( J Collins 3/12, E Allaway 3/23, H Fincher 2/8)
Playoff Final
Leongatha & District Cricket Association 6/163 ( J Collins 50, E Allaway 29, J Williams 28 ) def Warragul & District Cricket Association 3/162
All Gippsland teams
To recognise the best performers during the week an All Gippsland Team is announced. It includes the top six scoring batsmen, top five bowlers and the best wicket keeper.
Under 15 All Gippsland Team -2 LDCA players
Batsmen
Curtley Farley Bairnsdale CA
Aydan Connolly Central Gippsland CA
Josh Williams Leongatha DCA
Evan Allaway Leongatha DCA
Lachie Jagoe Warragul DCA
Max Keddie Bairnsdale CA
Bowlers
Tyrone Bramwell Traralgon DCA
Archer McGuiness Sale Maffra CA
Steve Bertino Bairnsdale CA
Darion Duncan Traralgon DCA
Izayah Terrick Central Gippsland CA
Wicketkeeper
Joshua Monacella Traralgon DCA
Under 14 All Gippsland Team – 4 LDCA Players
Batsmen
Max Welsh Bairnsdale CA
Ethan Lamers Leongatha DCA
Thomas Wrigglesworth Sale Maffra CA
Lachlan Smith Central Gippsland CA
Ethan Aurisch Sale Maffra CA
Zac Russell Sale Maffra CA
Bowlers
Andrew Burdett Warragul DCA
Matt Leong Bairnsdale CA
Darcy Hume Leongatha DCA
Nicholas Caddy Warragul DCA
Oscar Kenter Leongatha DCA
Wicketkeeper
Jack Butcher Leongatha DCA