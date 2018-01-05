THERE must be something in the water at Leongatha that creates incredible sports stars.
And what a fantastic result it was on Sunday morning for Amanda Wilson, who grew up in the small town, and took home gold in the long course at the Cape Paterson Dune2Dune triathlon.
Finishing the course 53 seconds ahead of second place Paul Taylor, Amanda smashed through the course organised by the Bass Coast Barracudas Triathlon Club in an impressive 1:53:32.
She averaged a pace of 2.37 minutes per kilometre, including blitzing through the water in a time of 16.21.
“The swim was a bit like a washing machine out there,” she said.
There were strong rips in the water, with officials deciding to shorten the course for the safety of participants.
Although it all died down immediately after the race, it was a tough start to the morning.
Still, Amanda soared through the course with the fastest first lap run time of 11.39.
“My aim was to have a more controlled bike ride and a faster run so I’m happy with how I went.”
Running past the finish line, Amanda received a loud applause and plenty of hugs.
One of the founding members of the Bass Coast Triathlon Club, Deb Rielly, cheered Amanda on as she entered the crowd of smiles.
“You’re a champion,” Deb yelled into the microphone.
The triathlon’s always good fun for Amanda, who loves to push herself to always go further.
“I didn’t expect to beat all the guys,” Amanda said after the race.
“But I’ve trained with Dennis Neal and Matt Sullivan so it was nice to beat them,” she said.
Amanda has hit the ground running after recently returning from overseas.
“I’ve been doing the triathlon for about seven years. Although, I’ve lost track a little bit about when I started,” Amanda said, laughing.
It’s not the first time she’s won the Cape Paterson Triathlon either.
“I can’t remember when, but I think I’ve won it once, or twice. It’s a great race and I try to do it most years.”
The triathlete loves Cape Paterson, and running and cycling through the country area.
“I loved the run through the walking track, that’s always good. It’s a very scenic race and it’s very nice to take in the views when you can.”
It’s likely we’ll be seeing Amanda again at the next triathlon!
Bass Coast Barracudas staged the second race in their triathlon series on Sunday, December 31 – the Dune to Dune Triathlon – at the Wonthaggi Surf Lifesaving Club, Cape Paterson.
The race was over two distances, a short course of 600m, swim, 20km bioke ride and 3.6km run or the longer course of 1.2km swim, 40km ride and 9.6km run.
The races started at 9am for the long course and 9.30am for the short course.
Results from the Dune 2 Dune Triathlon at Cape Paterson were as follows:
Short course placings (female): 1st Penny Neville (Yarra Tri Club) 55:58, 2nd Zoe Ferguson Melbourne Tri Club 56:22 and 3rd Kara Landells Bass Coast Barracuda Tri Club 57:50.
Short course (male): 1. Brett Franklin Bass Coast Barracudas 50.49, 2. Matt Clarkson 51:06, 3. Naish Chapman 53.55.
Long course (female): 1. Amanda Wilson ETPA 1:53:32, 2. Sarah Treloar 2:22:44, 3. Adele Garwood 2:40.56.
Long course (male): 1. Paul Taylor 1:54.25, 2. Matt Sullivan 1:54:58, 3. Dennis Neal 1:56.14.
Short course team: 1. Curpheykings 55:04 (locals Damien King, his son Aiden King and Tom Curphey).
