TWO Glen Alvie farmers have hung up their gumboots for the final time and sold their 334-acre farm after almost 60 years.
Jim and Marie Wilson sold their Glen Alvie Road property in December, which includes four titles and a 1960s-built three bedroom brick homestead.
Jim operated a high production dairy farm on their ‘Windana’ property up until 2006, when he decided to convert to beef cattle farming and buy more land next door.
Leongatha Rodwell Ruralco Property selling agent Damien Minogue said all the infrastructure for a cattle grazing and fattening operation is in place.
The land includes an internal paddock subdivision around a laneway access system with a set of cattle yards and several shed options for hay, machinery and storage.
“Jim Wilson always maintained a strong fertiliser program during his dairy farming days and has continued it with the conversion to cattle grazing and fattening more recently,” Damien said.
The property was purchased by Kongwak’s Andrew and Kerry Fraser-Perry to grow their dairy business.
The farm received 11 offers from 24 inspections and sold in excess of the $6000 to $7000 per acre originally quoted, pushing the sale price beyond $2.338 million.
“The purchasers operate a successful dairy farming business and judged Windana to represent an ideal expansion option for them,” Damien said.
