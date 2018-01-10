A BEAUTIFUL Sunday afternoon brought out all the local punters for the first Woolamai picnic races meet of 2018.
With six competitive races on the day and a good vibrant crowd, the beauty of country picnic racing was on display.
Kids were treated to the usual antics of Pockets the clown as well as the Kelly Sports marquee offering the young ones fun sports based games teaching them the basics of hand eye coordination.
With four local businesses sponsoring races as well as the ‘The Korumburra High School Class of 1980 Cup’ the races kept punters on their toes as well as the other races across the big screens.
The next meeting for Woolamai is Saturday January 20 followed by the 2018 Alex Scott and Staff Woolamai Cup on February 10 which is sure to draw a huge crowd.
To book tickets go to country.racing.com/Woolamai or got to the Woolamai picnic races Facebook page for more information.
Successful new year at Woolamai
