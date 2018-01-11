The New Year has begun, which means the annual Cape Paterson Aquathon is right around the corner.
The first leg in the three-event series, its your first opportunity to gain valuable points in the Bass Coast Summer Series.
The event starts on Cape Paterson First Surf Beach for a 400m surf swim, followed by a run back to the clubhouse where you don your shoes for a 4.4km run along the scenic clifftops, north on Brown Road, west on Surf Beach Road towards Second Surf, then a loop through The Cape estate and back to the finish line at First Surf carpark; a new route for the popular event.
So get behind the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club as they host this fantastic event which is a major fundraiser for volunteer surf lifesaving services.
And of course, the surf club has a major new building project ahead of them as well and everything they can raise themselves is a big help.
The series will again boast over a $3000 cash pool, with each of the 16 category winners taking home $250.
The Cape Aquathon is then followed by the Cowes Classic on Feb 3 and the Channel Challenge on Feb 17.
Being held on Sunday, January 21, keep an eye on the Facebook page for more details or check out the Cape Paterson SLSC website.
Summer series just around the corner
