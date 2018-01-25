IN NEAR perfect conditions, the first race in the Bass Coast Summer Series got underway last Sunday, the Cape Aquathon staged by the Cape Paterson Surf Lifesaving Club.
There after follows Cowes Classic on Saturday, February 3 (500m beach swim and 4km run) and the Channel Challenge on Saturday, February 17 (550m channel swim and 2km bridge run).
A total of 79 males and 62 females of all ages faced the starters gun on the beach at Cape Paterson where they enjoyed ideal swimming conditions for the 400m surf swim.
Nathan Buschkuehl of Langwarren, a high performance triathlete who has a best finish of second behind Australian Commonwealth Games Triathlete Jake Birtwhistle in the Mooloolaba Continental Cup, was soon out in the lead with a swim time of 5:49, catching a nice wave to come in just ahead of Owen Leggett 5:54, but he really cleared out in the run coming home in a clear first place, with a time of 21.02 after the 4.4km run around the town and up into the Cape estate.
He finished a full 1:40 ahead of the chasing pack which included the first local resident across the line, Mark Rowe in third overall with 22:46. The first woman over the line was also a junior competitor Rebecca Henderson who finished 10th overall in a time of 24:22, narrowly from Alice Bacquie 24:52 and the first local female over the line, Kara Landells in 25:33.
A good-sized crowd of spectators and supporters were there to cheer home the competitors.
Organisers were delighted.
Swim director Nick Foon said conditions on the water could hardly have been better with both the swell size and wind dropping out to make it near enough to a flat water swim.
“The slight breeze helped the swimmers back and there were no dumping waves in the shorebreak. One of the best swims we’ve had,” he said.
Another of the event organisers Nicole Cowley was equally pleased.
“We get terrific support from local business, the community, our volunteer marshals and the shire.
“It was the first time we trialled having a junior event, a 200m swim and 2km run which went well and we’ll consider extending that next year.
“As our president Dean said, we’ve got our big building project coming up so it all helps towards that,” said Nicole.
The building project may cause some disruption to next year’s event, depending on what stage the project is at, according to Dean Manns.
Results
Among the top place-getters were the following: Nathan Buschkuehl 21:02, Daniel Toman 22:42, Mark Rowe 22:46, Mack Clarkson 22:57, Jarrod Cooper 23:24, Mitchell Diston 23:41, Justin Tilley 24:02, Andre Heterbrueg 24:12, Ben Richter 24:16, Rebecca Henderson 24:22, Alice Bacquie 24:52, Sarah Lester 25:01, Owen Leggett 25:09, Aurel Wachter 25:31, Kara Landells 25:33, Linus Mayes 25:53, Andrew Hills 25:55, Finn Sullivan 25:55, Jarrod Magann 26:07, Ben Toman 26:16, Bill Barry 26:20, Tom Morris 26:24, Tom Onley 26:38, Benjamin Donald 26:59, Bailey Sutherland 27:01, Kai Lumsden 27:06, Anthony Bibby 27:09, Kris Harris 27:11, Ashlee Diston 27:19, Guy Dawson 27:34, Marcus Bond 27:39 And Victoria Inglis 27:40.
Local results were as follows: Rowe Mark 22:46.1, Justin Tilley 24:02.5, Andre Heterbrueg 24:12.9, Kara Landells 25:33.7, Finn Sullivan 25:55.4, Bill Barry 26:20.7, Tom Onley 26:38.3, Bailey Sutherland 27:01.2, Kai Lumsden 27:06.1, Kris Harris 27:11.7, Marcus Bond 27:39.2, Mark Grover 27:41.7, Ebon Storti 27:41.9, Nat Jowett 27:51.3, Georgia Kaye-Helmot 28:18, Andy Chisholm 28:25.5, Jack Matthews 28:32.4, Timothy Hanley 28:40.5, Debbie Mahon 28:46.1, Duncan Herbert 28:51.1, Luke O’connor 29:06.2, James Corbett 29:17.7, Shaun Wilkins 29:20.8, Russell Watson 29:33.2, Ella Hughes 29:37.4, Shane Hemming 30:08.6, Charlie Stern 31:00.4, Dom Oconnor 31:31.5, Max Stafford 31:39.6, Michael Sorensen 32:13.7, Charlotte Bolding 32:23.1, Virginia Baxter 32:33.7, Mayson Nanderkolk 32:36.8, Will Hanley 32:38.4, Nina Barry-Macauley 32:45.4, Jorgie Mae Thompson 33:09.5, Suzie Herrington 33:17.9, Rebeka Fincher 34:12.1, Sarah Marshall 35:26.0, Scott Aitken 36:06.9, Grant Curtin 36:27.4, Mark O’donohue 36:33.9, Bonny Dickie 37:53.0, Jenny Merrick 38:23.0, Dharsh Brennan 38:32.8, Carlie Swann 38:43.3, Michael Giles 39:02.0, Justin Bright 42:06.0 and Peter Fergsuson 42:28.9.