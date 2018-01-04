A LITTLE rain and wind didn’t dampen spirits at the Stony Creek Racing Club annual Kids’ Day Out on Saturday, with visitors bringing their warmest clothes to see some impressive wins.
Within an hour of the gates opening at noon, the club handed out 300 backpacks to kids.
And those kids were ready to call the winners with their free hat, sunglasses, binoculars and water bottle.
But when the weather changed – the rain came down and while some brave racegoers remained under their umbrellas, others ran for shelter under the shed.
Visitors stuck it out, enjoying the event dedicated to having a day at the races just for kids.
Jockey Jye McNeil took home a double, Clayton scored a first and third, and the rest of the places were spread across the jockeys.
Stony Creek Racing Club chief executive officer Sarah Wolf admitted she was “optimistic at best” considering the predicted weather, but said it turned out to be great day.
“If it’s too hot, we lose everyone to the beach, if it’s raining and that; people will find indoor activities.”
Ms Wolf started at the club about seven years ago and wanted to focus on making it more family-friendly.
“I think so many years down the track, we’ve finally achieved that when you look at today’s crowd and you look at everyone having so much fun be it at the playground or the bookmakers watching the TV and people cheering the horses as they go past.
The Meeniyan CFA also organised a Crayfish raffle, which was a big hit with locals.
“We haven’t had that at the club for quite a few years and that was always really popular with a lot of the regulars to see who would win a Crayfish at the end of the day, so they’re back again on the 8th of January.”
The next races are the Ladies Day on January 8, February Racing on February 14, then Stony Creek Cup on March 11 and Publicans Day on March 28.
And they’re racing at Stony Creek
