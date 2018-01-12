SAILORS young and old participated in a three-day training course hosted by the South Gippsland Yacht Club at their home base in Inverloch.
24 young sailors aged between 7-12 participated in the ‘tackers’ age group, taking on the water in a small Opti boat, learning how to steer, drive and change tack.
The young sea goers all displayed terrific improvement over the three day course and received their ‘tackers 1’ certificate, with four students impressing instructors so much they were moved into the ‘tackers 2’ level.
10 older sailors also took part in the Start Sailing group, which is designed for teens and adults and is conducted on the large Pacer boats.
Commodore of the South Gippsland Yacht Club Rob McNair was delighted with the program, with improvements seen across the board.
“The conditions were actually quite challenging each day with strong winds and tides making it harder for the group, but everyone adapted well and by the end everyone was cruising around independently,” said Mr McNair.
The yacht club is also hosting its annual Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta over three days on the Australia day weekend.
Kicking off on Friday, January 26 and running into the weekend, the Regatta will see a display and race of historic and classic boats from all eras. It’s a great day for boating enthusiasts to see and learn about the history of old boats with some fun and exciting racing.
Young sailors learn the ropes
