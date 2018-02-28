• A Grade Division 1
A CENTURY to Daniel Diwell wasn’t enough to get Glen Alvie over the line against Kilcunda-Bass falling two agonising runs short of victory in A Grade Division 1.
Diwell smashed 133 runs in a terrific display of batting that saw him still at the crease in the dying stages of the game.
The Alvie were down to their last two batsmen, Diwell and number 11 Jarryd Minihan to try and bring it home in the final over, but unfortunately an error between the wickets and some good fielding from James Mahood brought about a run out.
Diwell was gone and the Alvie fell just shy of the 303 run mark required for victory.
Skipper Andrew Donohue was the pick of the Kilcunda Bass bowlers finishing with 3/91 off 23 overs.
Mahood took a screamer of a return catch to get rid of Jamie Glen earlier.
An unbeaten century to Jason Wilson saw OMK defeat Inverloch by four wickets.
Wilson remained not out on 105 at the end of play, hitting 10 fours and one six.
The Diggers looked to be in trouble early at 3/14 but Wilson along with Jesse Van Rooye 52 and Daniel Lloyd 48 restored faith in the sheds.
For the Stingrays it was Lucas Anderson who was the pick of the bowlers with 2/41 off 15 overs.
Korumburra cruised to victory against Leongatha Town, passing the Scorpions total in the 62nd over.
The runs were spread around with Pierre Dunlevie 57, Matt Houston 49 and Ilan Osman 41 all getting starts.
The Cobras wrapped up the day at 5/224 and moving their way into fourth place on the A1 ladder.
For Town the only multiple wicket taker was Jack Hume taking 2/47 off his 11 overs. A wet ball made bowling difficult for the Scorpions.
Wonthaggi Club managed to sneak home against Phillip Island, with Club reaching the required total seven wickets down.
Club lost wickets early on before a little partnership between Sam Huitema 39 and Ryan Thomas 38 provided some stability.
Daniel Turton’s 53 was the best score on the card but he too failed to hang around when Club needed a big score.
Luckily for Club lower order bats Alex Geyer 27 and Mark McCall 38 got them over the line.
For the Island it was captain Eli Richards 2/30 and youngster Blake Christopher 2/38 who were the pick of the bowlers.