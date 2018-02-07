BASS Coast Breakers women’s football team pre-season training is set to kick-off on Wednesday, February 7 at 6pm at Dalyston.
The team has been boosted by the continued support of 2017 major sponsors The Wonthaggi Club, Bendigo Community Bank San Remo, Inverloch Marine along with new sponsors Wonthaggi Holden, Middy’s Wonthaggi and Leongatha, Ray White Phillip Island and Supertreat.
As a regional team, training will be held at the central Dalyston Football Ground each Wednesday with Friday nights alternating between Newhaven Recreation Reserve and Inverloch Recreation Reserve.
After a fantastic inaugural season the team is aiming even higher in 2018 with the intention to field two teams (Development League and Division 2).
As the only women’s team in the area the club provides a pathway for women and girls to develop their football locally.
The addition of a second women’s team in 2018 will provide an opportunity for new players to give football a go in the development league while also allowing women and girls who have played previously to continue to develop their skills in a higher division.
With all levels catered for the team is looking for players of all ages, skills and abilities to come on board.
The current playing group ranges in age from 17 to 40 and players are very welcoming to new teammates.
To support the team’s expansion plans, they are also looking for support staff including a Development League coach and sports trainers.
Having created a welcoming, inclusive environment the team is looking for a coach who shares the same values and focus on self-improvement and fun.
If you’re an experienced coach looking for a challenge or would like to get involved in coaching for the first time, the club would love to speak to you about coming on board.
Both female or male candidates who share the same team values are welcome.
With the growth in the women’s game and rapid improvement of players it is a great opportunity to become involved in a new and exciting team.
To receive a copy of the coaching position description or to find out about pre-season training please contact Ella Angarane on 0438 722 639 or e.angarane@live.com
Breakers back for another big season
