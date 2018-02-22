THE LDCA’s Under 12s and 13s took on Sale-Maffra at Scorpion Park on Sunday with the Under 13s on turf and the Under 12s on the synthetic pitch.
The Under 13s coached by Sam Mathews lost the toss and bowled first with Tom Hanily and Ryan Sinclair taking the new four piece ball and it was Sinclair who made an early break through.
A nice run out led to two quick wickets and suddenly Sale-Maffra were 4/64.
The fielding was excellent with two more run outs both direct hits by Lachie Gill and Noah Humphrey but some steady batting late from Sale-Maffra pushed the score to 8/136 off 40 overs.
Lachie Gill had two direct hits, Tom Hanily a run out to the keeper and Noah Humphrey a direct hit and an assisted run out in a great fielding effort.
After lunch Ben Hanrahan and Jack Butcher opened the batting for Leongatha and made a good solid start until Jack was lbw for 5.
The Leongatha batsmen couldn’t seem to get comfortable at the crease with wickets falling at regular intervals leading to the team being bowled all out 110.
Most batsmen made a start but with a push for quick runs this led to a few of the dismissals. Overall a solid effort with the bat considering for some this was their first time on turf.
Next week the Under 13s play Warragul at the Drouin Football Ground on a synthetic pitch, 10am start, be there at 9am.
The under 12s under coach Lachie Hughes with support from Ken Scrimshaw and his wife Kim scoring, plus parents helping with umpiring.
Lachie spoke to all the boys after each spell of bowling and batting explaining measures to help their game.
Sale-Maffra won the toss and batted with Will Croatto and Hayden Burns taking the new ball and they bowled well from their three overs each.
Wickets were hard to come by but the boys were still lively in the field.
Four of the first five Sale-Maffra batsman retired with Zavier Lamers taking the first wicket clean bowled and from there they gradually picked up wickets.
Sale-Maffra finished 7/141 off 35 overs.
After lunch Harry Hoekstra and Zavier Lamers opened the batting followed by Harry Scrimshaw 13, and Rex Parini 18 the top scorers in a solid batting effort with the score tied on 141 off the last ball of the 35th over.
A game played with great gusto by both sides with great sportsmanship shown – a credit to these young lads and their coaches.
The Under 12s travel to BellBird Park Drouin to take on Warragul next Sunday at 10am. Be there by 9am.
Both teams would like to thank the Town Cricket Club for providing their great facilities for the day and Matt Davies for preparing the Turf pitch for the Under 13s.
Junior cricketers host Sale-Maffra
THE LDCA’s Under 12s and 13s took on Sale-Maffra at Scorpion Park on Sunday with the Under 13s on turf and the Under 12s on the synthetic pitch.