COURTNEY Pace celebrated three successive wins at Woolamai on Saturday, culminating in the Woolamai Cup aboard the aptly named Riley’s Rocket.
It was Pace’s first Woolamai Cup win and the treble
consolidates her place at the top of the picnic racing jockeys premiership.
She rode My Running Mate to a win in the third, Lightning Tiara to victory in the fourth and then Riley’s Rocket in the Cup.
Female jockeys had a clean sweep on
Saturday.
Debbi Weymouth was aboard the winner in the first, Ten Times; Laura Collins rode Ragtime to a win in the second, while Maddison Morris won the last race of the day on Mr Gogarty.
The Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup was a cracking race.
It was wide open going into the straight but the two top performing horses of the preparation fought it out to the finish.
Pakenham-based trainer of Riley’s Rocket Paul Kramer thanked Pace for a great ride in the $5000 event on the six year-old gelding who now has eight wins from 32 starts.
A crowd of more than 3000 was there for the action. Heavy clouds threatened and dumped rain early but cleared for the racing. It was warm, humid and a touch windy later on, but the atmosphere was fun, as it always is at Woolamai.
Racegoers appeared to have an outstanding afternoon’s entertainment with group bookings popular.
Wonthaggi Football and Netball Club had more than 100 attend and local MP Brian Paynter was spotted relaxing in a marquee with around 50 guests.
Phillip Island, San Remo and Bass Coast businesses were highly prominent in sponsorship, providing valuable support and vouchers and flowers were handed out to some well-dressed patrons on the day.
Race club president Robert Carmichael was delighted with the afternoon.
“A terrific day seemed to be had by all and the Cup was a fantastic race. The weather has held off and it was another big crowd through the gates.
“Woolamai can again be proud of putting on a ripper Cup day and now we can
add another chapter to the Woolamai Cup history books.”