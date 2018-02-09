A BIG field is expected at the second annual South Gippsland Legacy charity golf day at the Lang Lang course on Monday, February 19.
The event, which benefits Legacy’s work regionally, is open to men and women of all golf handicaps.
More than 1200 War widows across a broad area embracing Phillip Island, South Gippsland and Berwick, will benefit from the event.
It’s a major fundraiser for the South Gippsland and South Eastern Legacy clubs whose members care for the widows and children of deceased servicemen.
Many of the World War II widows are well into their 90s, some have reached 100, and a few have been in the services themselves. Others are the wives of Vietnam veterans.
Apart from organising activities for their charges, Legatees provide a range of supports which might include hospital and aged care visits, a discreet listening ear or help accessing services.
The charity event will attract players ranging from several near scratch, to those who could not break 100 in perfect conditions.
There will be shotgun starts at 8 and 8.30am.
The $40 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf on a superb layout, and lunch in the clubhouse.
Competition will be individual stableford, plus the Legacy at Lang Lang Perpetual Club Trophy for the winning team The trophy will go to the four-member team with the leading aggregate of the best three scores.
Lang Lang, tight and demanding, is in peak condition.
South Gippsland Legacy president, Tony Kamphuis, promises a great day’s play.
He urges local golfers to support this important event, whose date was changed after last year’s inclement weather.
Entry forms, available at the club, should be sent to Golf Operations Manager, Lang Lang Golf Club, PO Box 36, Lang Lang, Victoria, 3984.
Entries close on Monday, February 12, or when the field capacity is reached.
Further details are available from Tony Mills, club manager, phone 5659 6284.
Legacy was formed in the aftermath of World War I as a response to the dying wish of Diggers that their mates look after their wives and children.
Legacy has been doing so since 1923. Its founder, Lieutenant-General Sir Stanley Savige, spent some of early boyhood in Korumburra.
