THE ladies of the OMK Cricket Club raised an astonishing $10,400 for the McGrath Foundation at an incredibly successful Pink Stumps Day at Outtrim on Saturday.
It was the club’s third annual fundraiser and the biggest to date, with 105 ladies enjoying a two course meal provided by Brent Sinclair.
The event is held to raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise money for the foundation which was established to fund breast care nurses in all corners of Australia.
Guest speakers were Catherine Enter, a women’s health and McGrath Foundation Breast Care nurse based at South Gippsland Hospital, who spoke about her role, and Korumburra’s Tracey Goodwin who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She spoke about her experience battling cancer as a single mum with three children.
Amy White led the organising committee and said she was overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the local community.
“We continue to grow bigger and better and on behalf of the OMK Cricket Club we are so proud to be donating this money to the McGrath Foundation.”
Jimmy Kyle from SEJ auctioned off 25 items that contributed to half of the money raised.
“A portion of the ticket sales from the day, raffle tickets sold prior to the event and on the day, spinning wheels, a lucky dip, the online fundraising page, local business cash donations and our auction was how we managed to raise such a huge amount,” Amy said.
“In three years we have raised more than $20,000 and will continue to grow this amount in recognition of those affected by breast cancer, especially those in our cricket community.”
