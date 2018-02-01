THE Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta was held across the Australia Day Long Weekend, displaying classic wooden sailing dinghies both on and off the water, many of which were once common but are now becoming rare.
In the pristine weather conditions, the large array of boats were brought to the South Gippsland Yacht Club and participated in the social and competitive activities across the three days.
By focusing on the beauty of the wood crafting, rigging and history of these boats it is hoped people will appreciate them more fully and participate in their restoration and conservation.
As a special addition to the event this year, the Regatta celebrated the 90th anniversary of the International Moth Class which made its debut in Inverloch in 1928 as the Inverloch Eleven Footer.
Len Morris’s original creation, ‘Olive’ made a much anticipated appearance along with the original Inverloch Cup trophy.
Visitors were amazed to see the progression of the class to the modern foiling Moths which are sailed throughout the world today and have even influenced the design of the America’s Cup yachts.
The dinghies sailed on Anderson Inlet and were displayed along the foreshore on all three days with people allowed to get up close to the crafts, chat with the owners and marvel at the craftsmanship and beautiful timbers.
Right: The Moth class yacht was all the rage at this year’s Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta at Inverloch and taking his own place in the 90 year history of the yacht, which started its life out at Inverloch, was Frank Raisin of Olinda, the first man in the world to ‘fly’ a moth using areofoils. M7&0518
Regatta highlights the classics
THE Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta was held across the Australia Day Long Weekend, displaying classic wooden sailing dinghies both on and off the water, many of which were once common but are now becoming rare.