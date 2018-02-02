THE Running Wild fun run (not to be confused with the locally run Keeping Kids on Track event on March 4) is returning the cliffs of Kilcunda this Sunday with the Kilcunda/George Bass 17km and 21km half marathons and the 2km and 8km fun runs.
Enjoy running along rolling grassy slopes and sandy beaches and striding up gentle hills located between the cliffs overlooking the Southern Ocean and rolling green fields with cattle grazing contentedly.
This is definitely a run for the beginner trail runner, the road runner that is jaded and wants to get out there for great scenery and great running and be re-invigorated by the great outdoors, as well as the experienced trail runner.
Starting in the reserve adjacent to the caravan park, this delightful run takes in some picturesque coastline and deserted beaches on an out and back course.
Participants are asked to be considerate of and give way to walkers and other track users. Water and first aid will be available at the start/finish at Kilcunda and at Punchbowl Road.
Runners are responsible for their own safety and assume full liability for their participation.
The run has been scheduled for Sunday, February 4 with the pre-race briefing taking place just prior to the start.
Weather conditions could be hot and sunny so all runners should be prepared with water, sun hat and sunscreen.
Five dollars from every entry in the 2km and 8km Marriott Support Services charity fun run is donated to the Marriott’s charity.
Marriott Support Services is a leading provider of client focused disability support services in Victoria.They work with people with disabilities, to help them live well in the community.
Registration for the runs will open at 6am in the foreshore carpark, adjacent to the caravan park.
Runners must check in at least 10 minutes before the run and assemble at the start line area five minutes prior to the race.
