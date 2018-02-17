TELL them it’s going to be a Church of Scientology!
Korumburra’s cycle fitter extraordinaire, John Kennedy, would like a dollar for the number of times he’s been asked what he’s doing with the old Parry’s Gifts store, Poppy’s Place, or going way back, the popular Coles Emporium store, which held legendary status back in the day.
“I’ve heard some pretty way-out suggestions, but it’s not going to be a Church of Scientology, no, but something is happening and I think it will be good for the town.”
The works renovating the old retail premises has revealed some classic period features including a beautiful timber floor and other design elements inside and out.
“We’re considering setting the place up for a variety of stallholders and staging two to three markets a week,” said John.
“We’ve already had a lot of interest.”
John says fresh produce and an organic style café were among the ideas but he could also see the place used as an entertainment venue for music and films, while also providing the town with a meeting place.
“We hope to get underway later in March.”
Mr Kennedy had earlier offered the building to the shire as a temporary home for the library and other council and community services but acknowledged the shire was a fair way away from deciding where it wanted to located its temporary home.
“It would have been a good central location but we’ve moved on from that now,” Mr Kennedy said.
For now though, there remains some mystery about what the shop will be used for except to say there are plans for it to open soon!
Shopping for change in Korumburra
