SUPER fish Sophie McKenzie has dominated the pool at Korumburra Secondary College’s house swimming sports, setting five new records across two age groups.
Having just won a gold medal at the Victorian Country Championships, Sophie continued her super summer at the school sports on February 6, with three new records in her under 14 age group and, incredibly, two new under 21 records.
Her records on the day included the U14 50m freestyle (held since 1987), the U21 100m freestyle, U14 50m butterfly, U14 50m breaststroke (which was held since 1980 and she beat by almost six seconds), and the U21 4x50m medley, beating the record by a whopping 16 seconds.
Eric Zubcic also got in on the record breaking fun by beating Dylan Muir’s 10-year-old record in the U17 breaststroke.
New Year 7 student Owen Jones broke Eric’s 2014 record in the U13 50m breaststroke.
Ms Croatto’s novelty events were again a hit, with a huge number of participants in a 50m chair pass race, an under and over race, splash the teachers and costume and dance move competitions, which left everyone smiling and enjoying the day.
Ms Burdett pumped out the tunes and Ms Hunter, Ms Croatto, Ms Aspinall and Ms Sorrell (junior) brought the teachers home to a victory against the house captains.
The age group champions for 2018 were: U13 boys – Owen Jones, U13 girls – Ashlynn Anthony, U14 boys – Luke Walker, U14 girls – Sophie McKenzie, U15 boys – Blake Webb, U15 girls – Morgan Anthony, U16 boys – Ollie McLean, U16 girls – Maddi Smith, U17 boys – Eric Zubcic, U17 girls – Casey Walker, U21 boys – Nick McKenzie, and U21 girls – Sara Fleming.
The winning house was McDonald with 547 points, followed by Strzelecki, Howitt and Whitelaw.
Sophie smashes records
SUPER fish Sophie McKenzie has dominated the pool at Korumburra Secondary College’s house swimming sports, setting five new records across two age groups.