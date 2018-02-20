• A Grade Division 1
AMILA Ratnaike has hit yet another hundred for Leongatha Town this week against Korumburra.
Since returning from shoulder surgery Ratnaike has played three innings for a whopping 427 runs.
Unfortunately for the Scorpions it wasn’t all easy pickings against the Cobras as they were bowled out for 190 late in the day.
Spinner Shane Dole claimed 5/32 from his 19 overs while Ratnaike with 109 was the one man wrecking crew again for Town whose next top scorer was youngster Jack Hume on 39.
A century to skipper Andrew Donohue has led Kilcunda-Bass to a solid first innings score of 5/302 against Glen Alvie.
Donohue’s 127 featured 11 fours and 1 six and was the highlight of the Sharks innings who will be heading into next week with momentum firmly in their favour.
Englishmen Matt Gill also knocked up a solid 63 pushing the Sharks’ total past the 300 mark.
For the Alvie it was Daniel Hales who was the soul wicket taker, claiming 5/100 off 19 overs.
Dave Newman led the charge for Inverloch in their match against OMK making a century as the Stingrays finished all out for 249.
Newman 100 and captain Kit Rotthier 51 were the only batsmen who really got going against the Diggers’ bowling line up who did their best to stem the flow of runs on the small Outtrim ground.
Jesse Van Rooye 4/54 and Jake Cochrane 3/57 did the damage for the Diggers.
Phillip Island has set Wonthaggi Club the tricky total of 9/242 thanks to a solid knock of 72 to inform skipper Eli Richards.
The Island had contributors across the board with Simon Kirton 34 and Lachie Cleeland 30 both getting starts.
For Club it was young Alex Geyer with 3/46 who was the pick of the bunch on what was a long day in the field.