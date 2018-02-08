THE TEAM from Venus Bay exceeded all expectations at the Victorian Surf Life Saving Masters Championships at Lorne on the weekend.
The team of 13 competitors and six support crew medalled in 34 events, making it the most successful competition event in the club’s 56 year history.
Tom Goode (aged 72) won five medals, and Kimberley Gee and Kristie Clappison won 20 medals between them.
In the men’s 34-39 category, Venus Bay won the trifecta in the Beach Flags and Beach Sprint with Elliott Amalos, Russell Stewart and Simon Gee all medalling.
Venus Bay SLSC president Craig Watson said the wins were “just another step on our journey to becoming a better club”.
“We have record membership and on the back of our National Club of the Year, the next logical step was to be more competitive in Surf Sports.
“We already have an incredibly successful Nippers Competition Team and we are really bookending that well with the Masters Group.”
Venus Bay SLSC finished sixth overall at the championships, finishing ahead of more fancied teams like Portsea, Anglesea, St Kilda and host club Lorne.
Venus Bay lifesavers win big at Masters
THE TEAM from Venus Bay exceeded all expectations at the Victorian Surf Life Saving Masters Championships at Lorne on the weekend.