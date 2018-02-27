WITH all the style and room of days gone by, this renovated 1950s home in Dalyston offers lots of room and many extras including polished Baltic floors, ornate cornices, high ceilings and 23-panel solar.
The home comprises of a large living room, rear family room (or large fourth bedroom), huge country-style kitchen and meals area, three large bedrooms, spacious family bathroom with spa and separate laundry.
With a lovely rural outlook from the rear deck across the countryside towards Wonthaggi and the coast, and good car accommodation plus oodles of room in the rear yard for a massive shed, this one won’t sit around at $339,000
For more details, contact Alex Scott & Staff agents Dan Huther on 0418 334 801 or Cal Nation on 0439 334 163.
Yesteryear charmer
