IF you’re looking for value, then you can’t look past Cape Paterson as one of Australia’s best value beach towns.
What makes Cape Paterson so great is that it has the vibe of a seaside town with the beaches, rock pools, coastal walks, general store and the Tavern to enjoy a summer ale, while the house costs are not going to price you out of the market.
Wayne and Rahnee Skate have been in and around Cape Paterson for many years, both current residents of the little seaside town.
Watching Cape Paterson constantly grow, the team at PBE is able to accommodate for a range of different buyers.
Families love Cape for peace and quiet during the colder months and the safe beaches during summer.
Younger nippers and surf lifesavers have a choice of two lifesaving clubs; Wonthaggi LSC located on Bay Beach and Cape Paterson SLSC is located at First Surf.
Fifteen minutes from Inverloch, guests can enjoy day trips along the glorious Bunurong Coast as one of Victoria’s most impressive coastal driving experiences.
Wonthaggi for shopping, hospital and recreational facilities is also just a short drive away.
Cape Paterson is also the home to Australia’s most sustainable housing community ‘The Cape’.
The vision is to create a benchmark for sustainable living in a location unlike any other.
People who live and holiday in Cape love their best kept secret and yes, you can still drive around over the summer periods as Cape Paterson does not experience the traffic jams that some of the other beach side towns experience during the over populated summer periods.
Does Cape Paterson stack up for value, the answer is undoubtedly yes, so come and see for yourself.